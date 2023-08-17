Popular television actor Rohit Roy has been part of memorable TV shows like Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Swabhimaan and others. Apart from that he has featured in supporting roles in movies like Shootout At Lokhandwala, Kaabil, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and others.

In a recent interview, the handsome hunk and actor Ronit Roy’s younger brother revealed that he was called ‘a fat cow’ by Salman Khan for gaining weight and even threatened him to not give work.

“I had put on a lot of weight; I was getting frustrated because things were not working out,” said Rohit Roy while having a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. He added, “I told Salman that I’m not happy. I’m trying my best, but things are not happening, and he looked at me and said you look like a fat cow; even I wouldn’t give you any work.”

The actor shared that he and Salman spoke for the entire night and said, “Everything he shared with me that day led to my complete metamorphosis physically. I was 45-46, and I decided that before I touch 50, I want to be the sexiest 50-year-old and it happened.”

“He said you either be like this, or you keep fighting. It wasn’t like I was looking bad, but he could see that I could be more,” Rohit concluded.

