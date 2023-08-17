Salman Khan once called me 'a fat cow' said 'even I wouldn't give you work: Rohit Roy
Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3, which also features Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and others in prominent roles
Popular television actor Rohit Roy has been part of memorable TV shows like Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Swabhimaan and others. Apart from that he has featured in supporting roles in movies like Shootout At Lokhandwala, Kaabil, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and others.
In a recent interview, the handsome hunk and actor Ronit Roy’s younger brother revealed that he was called ‘a fat cow’ by Salman Khan for gaining weight and even threatened him to not give work.
“I had put on a lot of weight; I was getting frustrated because things were not working out,” said Rohit Roy while having a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. He added, “I told Salman that I’m not happy. I’m trying my best, but things are not happening, and he looked at me and said you look like a fat cow; even I wouldn’t give you any work.”
The actor shared that he and Salman spoke for the entire night and said, “Everything he shared with me that day led to my complete metamorphosis physically. I was 45-46, and I decided that before I touch 50, I want to be the sexiest 50-year-old and it happened.”
“He said you either be like this, or you keep fighting. It wasn’t like I was looking bad, but he could see that I could be more,” Rohit concluded.
On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3, which also features Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and others in prominent roles. Directed by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame, the film will hit the screens during the Diwali weekend. Post Tiger 3, Salman Khan will collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for the mega-budget Tiger Vs Pathaan, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.
also read
Ali Fazal set to make history as the first Indian actor to star in an Off-Broadway production in New York City
Speaking about his upcoming Off-Broadway venture, Fazal expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share his craft with the discerning theater audience in New York City
Actor-politician Jaya Prada sentenced to 6 months imprisonment and Rs 5000 fine by a Chennai court
The verdict comes after a complaint filed against Prada and her two business partners by the Labour Government Insurance Corporation
Rani Mukerji: 'Got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and lost it five months into my pregnancy'
The actress added, "Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly."