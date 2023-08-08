Salman Khan collaborated with Karan Johar for his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for an extended appearance and post that there have been several talks about their reunion. And finally, after 25 years, the duo is reportedly collaborating for an action spectacle, which is produced by KJo’s Dharma Productions and helmed by Shershaah helmer Vishnu Vardhan.

“Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan have been in talks for this massive action film for the last 6 months and everything has finally fallen in place. This would be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months,” said a source to PinkVilla.

“It’s a special project, and all the stakeholders are supremely excited to take the film on floors in November 2023. This would be Vishnu Vardhan’s second film in the Hindi Film Industry after Shershaah. The pre-production work will begin from August 2023, and some massive never explored before action blocks have been planned for this one,” the source added.

As per reports, the makers are planning to release the film in Christmas 2024. “The yet untitled actioner is touted to be the biggest release of 2024 and the makers have blocked the biggest festive season for the same. The film will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend, reaping benefit of the prolonged holiday period,” the source revealed.

“Salman will also be spending the next few months on himself to prep for the part. It would include some physical and body language training,” added the source.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3, which also features Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and others in prominent roles. Directed by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame, the film will hit the screens during the Diwali weekend.