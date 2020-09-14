Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 to premiere on 3 October; channel shares promo video
Bigg Boss 14 will air at 10.30 pm from Monday through Friday, while the special Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will be out at 9 pm.
Colors will begin airing the 14th instalment of massively popular reality show Bigg Boss on 3 October. To announce the premiere date the channel's social media account shared a brief promo featuring host Salman Khan.
In the video, Khan breaks the chain fettering his hand, takes off his mask and declares that boredom will now be crushed. He says now Bigg Boss will give toss away all problems of 2020.
Here is the promo
2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par.
Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @VootSelect. #AbScenePaltega @BeingSalmanKhan @PlayMPL #DaburDantRakshak @TRESemmeIndia pic.twitter.com/eJlzrtKTr5
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 13, 2020
Bigg Boss 14 will air at 10.30 pm from Monday through Friday, while the special Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will be out at 9 pm. The show will also be available on Voot Select before its out on TV.
The contestants, who will compete in the Bigg Boss house, are yet to be announced. Bigg Boss 14 is likely to have a mix of celebrities and commoners this time around. According to The Indian Express, "Once the contestants come on board, they would have to be in quarantine for a given period before entering the Bigg Boss house. With a lot more medical tests and insurance involved, the makers have already started the process.”
After the release of the first look promo, several media reports had suggested Bigg Boss will focus on activities inspired by the coronavirus lockdown.
Sidharth Shukla, best known for TV shows Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, had won the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. He beat the finalists Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill (Sana), Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra.
Recently, a new season of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Nagarajuna Akkineni, premiered on Star Maa. Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will also be making its way to TV soon.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Shakti Kapoor turns 68: Daughter Shraddha Kapoor wishes actor on birthday
Shakti Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in the '70s, and then went on to play villainous and comic roles in his career
Prince Harry, Meghan sign multiyear production deal with Netflix, will back nature series, documentaries
Prince Harry and Meghan pledged to promote diversity behind the camera as their production company gets off the ground
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's former wife Aaliya records statement against the actor with UP Police station
Aliya came to the Budhana police station from Mumbai and recorded her statement, corroborating what she had alleged in her complaint, said SHO Kushalpal Singh.