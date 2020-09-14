Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 to premiere on 3 October; channel shares promo video

Bigg Boss 14 will air at 10.30 pm from Monday through Friday, while the special Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will be out at 9 pm.

Colors will begin airing the 14th instalment of massively popular reality show Bigg Boss on 3 October. To announce the premiere date the channel's social media account shared a brief promo featuring host Salman Khan.

In the video, Khan breaks the chain fettering his hand, takes off his mask and declares that boredom will now be crushed. He says now Bigg Boss will give toss away all problems of 2020.

Here is the promo

Bigg Boss 14 will air at 10.30 pm from Monday through Friday, while the special Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will be out at 9 pm. The show will also be available on Voot Select before its out on TV.

The contestants, who will compete in the Bigg Boss house, are yet to be announced. Bigg Boss 14 is likely to have a mix of celebrities and commoners this time around. According to The Indian Express, "Once the contestants come on board, they would have to be in quarantine for a given period before entering the Bigg Boss house. With a lot more medical tests and insurance involved, the makers have already started the process.”

After the release of the first look promo, several media reports had suggested Bigg Boss will focus on activities inspired by the coronavirus lockdown.

Sidharth Shukla, best known for TV shows Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, had won the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. He beat the finalists Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill (Sana), Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra.

Recently, a new season of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Nagarajuna Akkineni, premiered on Star Maa. Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will also be making its way to TV soon.