Salman Khan helps clear Faraaz Khan's medical bill; ailing actor's family expresses gratitude for financial help

Faraaz Khan was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on 8 October, following which the actor's family and friends sought financial aid to help continue his treatment.

Kashmera Shah, in an Instagram post, shared that Faraaz's medical bills have been cleared by Salman Khan. She thanked Salman, calling him "the most genuine person" she has met in the film industry.

Faraaz's brother, TV actor Fahmaan thanked the actor. He said, "We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life."

Pooja Bhatt was among the few actors to campaign for Faraaz's medical fundraiser.

It was previously reported that an amount of Rs 25 lakh was required. Fahmaan had set up a public fundraiser to help out his brother.

Fahmaan had stated that his brother was on ventilator support. He had been suffering from a cough and chest infection for nearly a year and his condition had worsened leading to urgent hospitalisation.