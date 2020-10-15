Salman Khan helps clear Faraaz Khan's medical bill; ailing actor's family expresses gratitude for financial help
Faraaz Khan was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on 8 October, following which the actor's family and friends sought financial aid to help continue his treatment.
Kashmera Shah, in an Instagram post, shared that Faraaz's medical bills have been cleared by Salman Khan. She thanked Salman, calling him "the most genuine person" she has met in the film industry.
Faraaz's brother, TV actor Fahmaan thanked the actor. He said, "We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life."
Here is the post
View this post on Instagram
You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan
Pooja Bhatt was among the few actors to campaign for Faraaz's medical fundraiser.
It was previously reported that an amount of Rs 25 lakh was required. Fahmaan had set up a public fundraiser to help out his brother.
Fahmaan had stated that his brother was on ventilator support. He had been suffering from a cough and chest infection for nearly a year and his condition had worsened leading to urgent hospitalisation.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi eyeing January to March 2021 release; no change in Ranveer Singh's 83 Christmas opening
Sooryavanshi producer says releasing the film in Diwali, after the Centre approved reopening of cinema halls from 15 October, was not possible, since it cannot be released "with less than one month of promotion"
Bigg Boss 14 premiere highlights: Salman invites 'toofani' seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan; Rahul Vaidya gets a secret task
Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol among others have entered Bigg Boss 14 house
Bigg Boss season 14 all you need to know: Salman Khan as host, full contestants list
Bigg Boss season 14 premieres tonight on Colors