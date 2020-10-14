Actor Faraaz Khan on ventilator support in Bengaluru hospital; Pooja Bhatt campaigns to raise funds for his treatment

Faraaz Khan's brother Fahmaan said that the actor is currently on ventilator support in a Bengaluru hospital.

Popular face of Bollywood in the '90s, Faraaz Khan was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on 8 October. The actor is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His family and friends are now seeking financial help to continue treatment.

According to Times of India, Faraaz suffers from a neurological disorder and a sum of Rs 25 lakh is required for immediate treatment. His brother, TV actor Fahmaan Khan has set up a public fundraiser.

Fahmaan told the publication, “He had been suffering from [a] cough and chest infection for nearly a year. Recently, his condition worsened and he was hospitalised”.

Upon admission to the emergency ward of Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital, they found out that Faraaz had suffered “three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain”, which in turn deteriorated his condition.

The actor has been on ventilator support from the past five days and the doctors have said there is a 50 percent chance of survival. Fahmaan added that while his brother is responding to the treatment, more funds were needed.

Pooja Bhatt, in a tweet, said she is donating to the fundraiser and also requested contribution.

Here is her tweet

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. 🙏https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

Faraaz debuted in Bollywood in 1996 with Vikram Bhatt's Fareb. He was later paired opposite Rani Mukerji in Mehndi, written and directed by Hamid Ali Khan, in 1998. He has also acted in a few television shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Raat Hone Ko Hai and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka.