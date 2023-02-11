Salman Khan has an early Valentines gift for fans, drops the teaser of Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
The song Naiyo Lagda, a love anthem of the film, is set in the picturesque valleys of Ladakh and is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.
The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have upped the ante for this Valentine’s Day after releasing the teaser of one of the first songs from the film. The song, ‘Naiyo Lagda’, a love anthem of the film, is set in the picturesque valleys of Ladakh.
Going by the teaser, the song packs a whole lot of melody and will be a befitting song for this Valentines celebrations. The song features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, and the chemistry between the two is almost palpable with the delightful locations taking the romance quotient up several notches.
Naiyo Lagda on 12th February. #NaiyoLagdaTeaser@hegdepooja @VenkyMama @farhad_samji #HimeshReshammiya #KamaalKhan @palakmuchhal3 @Musicshabbir @IamJagguBhai @bhumikachawlat @boxervijender #AbhimanyuSingh pic.twitter.com/KehLFICNJL
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 11, 2023
Himesh Reshammiya, who has previously also composed blockbuster songs for Salman Khan like Teri Meri, Tere Naam title song, Tu hi Tu Har Jagah, among others is the composer, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal lending their voice to the song.
A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – Romance, Action and Drama. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.
