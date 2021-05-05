Salman Khan Films and Zee said they will also support families of daily wage workers who work in the entertainment industry.

ZEE Entertainment and Salman Khan Films’ have pledged their support to ongoing COVID-19 relief work in the country.

In a press release, the company and production house said they will donate essential medical equipment like oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators. The release adds that both companies will also support families of daily wage workers in the entertainment industry.

Proceeds from the release of Salman Khan's action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be used to procure the medical resources. For their relief effort, the companies have partnered with Indian donation platform GiveIndia.

“We are glad to be a part of this noble initiative, to contribute our bit towards the Nation’s fight against COVID-19 . Since the last year, we have been consistent in our efforts towards fighting COVID-19 , since this unprecedented crisis struck our country and the world. Very importantly, we have also come to realise that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach," said a Salman Khan Films' spokesperson.

Radhe, which features Khan as an encounter specialist tackling the drug menace in Mumbai, is set to have a theatrical release on Eid (13 May) in over 40 countries. It will also simultaneously stream on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services and will also release on the pay-per-view broadcast platform Zee Plex.