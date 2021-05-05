Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai gets U/A certificate ahead of Eid release
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing both in theatres and on Zee Plex on 13 May, features Khan as an encounter specialist who is tackling the drug menace in Mumbai.
Superstar Salman Khan-led action movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Directed by Prabhudheva, the film features Khan as an encounter specialist who is tackling the drug menace in Mumbai.
The CBFC certificate, shared on the board's official website, mentions that the film has been given UA (Unrestricted Public Exhibition-But With Parental Guidance) certificate.
The action drama, with a runtime of 114.24 minutes, was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on 22 May last year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The film is now set to have a theatrical release on Eid on 13 May.
Radhe is the first major film from India to have a theatrical release on 13 May in over 40 countries.
It will simultaneously stream on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services and will also release on the pay-per-view broadcast platform Zee Plex.
Also read on Firstpost: Salman Khan's Radhe hybrid release is less a compromise, more a sustainable exhibition model during pandemic
Also featuring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios.
It is produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.
