Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Tiger 3 this month

The Tiger franchise has been entertaining the audience for many years now. At present, the shooting of Tiger 3 is underway, and it stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Fans are also happy as Shah Rukh Khan will be doing a cameo in the film. The news was confirmed by Shah Rukh and Salman. Now, there is good news. Shah Rukh Khan will shoot with Salman Khan for his cameo in Tiger 3 this month, suggest reports. The stars will shoot for a “special sequence” as per Etimes report.

A source close to the project informed the portal, “Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting his part for Tiger 3 by the end of this month.”

It was in June, when Shah Rukh Khan had confirmed his cameo in Tiger 3. During an Instagram LIVE, Shah Rukh had said, “Last two years were fantastic because I got to be in one of his films. He came in Zero and did a song with me and, now in Pathaan, and I don’t know if it’s a secret, but I will try to be in Tiger (3) also.” At present, Shah Rukh is shooting for Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara.

Apart from Tiger 3, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in film city, Mumbai. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who is reportedly a part of the film, shared the title of the film. The film was earlier titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Sharing the title of the film, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “Kisi Ke liye Voh Bhai hai Aur Kisi Ki Jaan… Announcing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Shehnaaz Gill’s post has close to 5 lakh likes.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, which will release in October this year. The actor also has a cameo in Pathaan.

