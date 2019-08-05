Salman Khan, Aamir, Karima Kapoor, Raveena Tandon's 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna gets stage adaptation

New Delhi-based theatre group Natya Ustaad has developed the 1994 Bollywood film Andaz Apna Apna into a stage play. Directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

According to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), the play Tribute: Andaz Apna Apna is "a story about two slackers - Amar and Prem, who belong to middle-class families and want to make it big without putting any efforts."

Directed by Swati Mishra and Kartik Ojha, the play was performed at Roseate House in Delhi on 3 August (Saturday). Arunash and Anushka Shokeen have produced the play.

IANS writes that the story begins with Amar and Prem meeting on a bus journey. Both of them have the same destination, Ooty, and intend to marry Raveena Bajaj, daughter of billionaire Ram Gopal Baja

"The major challenge we faced was to do justice to those characters which are in the minds of people but the cast though they were new and some of them were performing first time, they portrayed the true soul of each character," said Ojha to IANS.

Mishra said that it was tough to manage between co-directing the play, and portraying a major character. She plays Crime Master Gogo, essayed by Shakti Kapoor in the film. The cast included Ojha (Amar), Shashank Rawat (Prem), Vishal Singh (Teja), Utsav Chatterjee (Bajaj), Gargi Dwivedi (Raveena), Suparna Khanna (Karishma), Deepak Panchal (Akela), Nakul Thakral (Sevaram), Ankit Thakur (Bhalla), and Nikita Maheshwari (Robert).

In June, the screenwriter Dilip Shukla had confirmed that he is in the process of writing a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna. He also revealed that the original cast will also be involved in the sequel. Three new cast members have been scheduled to be part of the new instalment.

