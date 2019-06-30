Salman, Aamir Khan to join three new cast members in Andaz Apna Apna sequel, confirms film's writer

There were multiple reports of a probable sequel to Raj Kumar Santoshi's cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. A recent report in DNA quoted the original film's writer Dilip Shukla who confirmed that Aamir Khan and Salman Khan (the two protagonists) will be part of the developing project.

Andaz Apna Apna featured Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor along with Aamir and Salman. "I am writing the sequel. It is not easy to pen a sequel. I have to bring something more attractive in comparison to the earlier one," said Shukla. He also stated that three new cast members were scheduled to be part of the new instalment.

Many names, including that of Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Sushant Singh Rajput were doing the rounds. Singh has been a part of films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani, which did give him a chance to display his skills in the comedy genre but he has never been a part of a full-fledged comedy feature.

When a fan quizzed him about the same on Twitter, the actor replied that he was willing to be on board for such a project. He revealed that he would be interested in being part of a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna, which originally had Aamir and Salman in lead roles.

