Sajid Nadiadwala elected as President of Indian Film & TV Producers Council for the 11th time
Nadiadwala expressed satisfaction that the pandemic has ebbed and that box office business is once again flourishing.
Sajid Nadiadwala unanimously re-elected as president of Indian Film & TV Producers Council (IFTPC) at the 31st annual general meeting (AGM). This is the 11th year in a row that Nadiadwala has been president.
The AGM saw the induction of two new directors and the new board composition as follows: Ratan Jain, NR Pachisia, Madhu Matena, Shyam Bajaj, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Rajat Rawail, Shyamashis Bhattacharya, Dinesh Vijan, Nitin Vaidya, Abhimanyu Singh, and Ramesh Taurani.
Nadiadwala expressed satisfaction that the pandemic has ebbed and that box office business is once again flourishing. He added that he would soon lead a delegation to the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to discuss concerns pertaining to the sector.
The meeting paid tribute to all the departed souls during the year including Lata Mangeshkar and IFTPC former director Vijay Galani.
