Sajid Khan responds to Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association notice, denies plaints levelled against him

FP Staff

Oct,31 2018 14:21:40 IST

Sajid Khan, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, has responded to the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA)'s notice against him, denying the allegations levelled against him, as per a SpotBoye report.

Sajid Khan. Image from Twitter/@VOICE_2U

As per the report, Sajid apologised for causing embarrassment to the association for the alleged allegations against him. He said, "These allegations have not only caused irreparable harm to my career, but more importantly, grieved my mother and sister immensely. At the outset, I deny the complaints levelled against me as stated in your notice. I humbly request you to not to form any one-sided judgement. I am always happy to extend any cooperation to my association,"

According to the same report, a meeting will be held on 1 November between Sajid and IFTDA's Internal Complaints Committee to hear him as part of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act inquiry. The association released a statement which said that as part of the POSH guidelines, the alleged harasser is given an opportunity to speak before any disciplinary action is taken.

Ashok Pandit, president of IFTDA, told the publication that the association had received four complaints against Sajid and thus, they had decided to organise the meeting.

