Actor Saira Banu, wife of late actor Dilip Kumar, has been hospitalised at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. The Padosan actor has reportedly been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit, as per media reports.

The 77-year-old has been admitted to the same hospital where her late husband was admitted earlier this year.

Kumar had passed away on 7 July this year. After his death, many actors such as Dharmendra and Shahrukh Khan visited Banu at her home to offer condolences.

Banu had lamented the loss of her late husband, saying that “God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray”.

Banu had been married to Kumar for over five decades. The couple got married in 1966 with a gap of 22 years between them. Banu was born in 1944, the same year when Dilip Kumar made his film debut with JwarBhata.

Banu had once mentioned that she fell in love with the Saudagar actor when she was only 12 years of age. She described being awestruck when she met Kumar and he praised her beauty. She often described her husband as her “kohinoor,” saying it was mutual adoration, respect, and love that kept a marriage alive.

The actor had been a pillar of support for Kumar, acting as his primary caregiver in recent years. She also updated his fans regularly about the Karma actor’s health condition.

Saira Banu made her debut with the 1961 Shammi Kapoor starrer Junglee. She went on to have a successful career in Bollywood, appearing in hit movies like Padosan (1968), Hera Pheri (1976), and Purab Aur Paschim (1970). She kept acting after her marriage but quit films a decade later.