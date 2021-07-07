Dilip Kumar passes away: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra visit actor’s residence to pay respects
Dilip Kumar was buried with full state honours on Wednesday in Mumbai.
Dilip Kumar, India's enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 98.
His mortal remains were taken to his Bandra residence. He was laid to rest around 4:45 PM in the presence of family, including actor wife Saira Banu.
Kumar was given a gun salute, following which the police band paid him a tribute at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai.
While not more than 25-30 people were allowed inside the Qabrastan, the venue was packed with media and fans of the late star. The crowd, of nearly 100 people, was being controlled by the police.
Many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, among others visited Kumar's residence to pay their respects and extend their condolences to Banu.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid his last respect to Kumar alongside his son Aditya Thackeray. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik were also present.
Dharmendra spoke to the media and said, "I have lost my brother today. I will live with his memories in my heart."
Viral Bhayani shared a video of the actor leaving Kumar's residence
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
also read
Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: Narendra Modi leads political fraternity in mourning demise of 'cinematic legend'
Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: The country is mourning his demise and several political leaders have also tweeted remembering the celebrated actor and his legacy
How Dilip Kumar's portrayal of Devdas is an enduring benchmark for tragic performances
Known as the only method actor of Bollywood, his portrayal of Devdas continues to be appreciated and admired and is touted to be the best of all screen depictions of this character.
Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu offer condolences
"To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero," Akshay Kumar wrote of Dilip Kumar's demise.