Dilip Kumar was buried with full state honours on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Dilip Kumar, India's enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 98.

His mortal remains were taken to his Bandra residence. He was laid to rest around 4:45 PM in the presence of family, including actor wife Saira Banu.

Kumar was given a gun salute, following which the police band paid him a tribute at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai.

While not more than 25-30 people were allowed inside the Qabrastan, the venue was packed with media and fans of the late star. The crowd, of nearly 100 people, was being controlled by the police.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, among others visited Kumar's residence to pay their respects and extend their condolences to Banu.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid his last respect to Kumar alongside his son Aditya Thackeray. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik were also present.

Dharmendra spoke to the media and said, "I have lost my brother today. I will live with his memories in my heart."

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)