Saina trailer: Parineeti Chopra charts the journey of ace badminton player in upcoming biopic

Saina, directed by Amol Gupte, will release in theatres on 26 March

The trailer of Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina has been released. Directed by Amole Gupte, the film charts the struggles and journey of ace Indian badminton player, Saina Nehwal.

The trailer introduces Saina's parents, who encouraged her at every turn and led her towards the path of success. Capturing the highs and lows of Saina’s life, the clip ends with Parineeti carrying the flag of India on her shoulder. Actor-director and playwright Manav Kaul will be seen essaying the role of Pullela Gopichand, Saina's coach.

Check out the trailer here

Talking about preparing for the role, Chopra had earlier said in a statement, “I was dying to do a sports-based film. It is a part of my personality as an actor that I have never explored, and I am so happy that I get to portray a strong and powerful girl like Saina. She has put our country on the world map, and I excited to put in all the training and hard work that comes with learning the game of Badminton and portraying Saina on screen.”

Saina produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Front Foot Pictures' Sujay Jairaj and Rasesh Shah releases on 26 March.