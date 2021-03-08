Saina trailer: Parineeti Chopra charts the journey of ace badminton player in upcoming biopic
Saina, directed by Amol Gupte, will release in theatres on 26 March
The trailer of Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina has been released. Directed by Amole Gupte, the film charts the struggles and journey of ace Indian badminton player, Saina Nehwal.
The trailer introduces Saina's parents, who encouraged her at every turn and led her towards the path of success. Capturing the highs and lows of Saina’s life, the clip ends with Parineeti carrying the flag of India on her shoulder. Actor-director and playwright Manav Kaul will be seen essaying the role of Pullela Gopichand, Saina's coach.
Check out the trailer here
SAINA🏸🙏🏻
This women's day I am proud to bring to you - SAINA🏸🙏🏻
In cinemas 26th March.
Watch the trailer now - https://t.co/Egh5NSWJyI@NSaina #AmoleGupte #ManavKaul @eshannaqvi #BhushanKumar @deepabhatia11 @Sujay_Jairaj @raseshtweets #KrishanKumar @AmaalMallik
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 8, 2021
@manojmuntashir @kunaalvermaa77 @TSeries #FrontFootPictures #AGCPL #HappyWomensDay — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 8, 2021
Talking about preparing for the role, Chopra had earlier said in a statement, “I was dying to do a sports-based film. It is a part of my personality as an actor that I have never explored, and I am so happy that I get to portray a strong and powerful girl like Saina. She has put our country on the world map, and I excited to put in all the training and hard work that comes with learning the game of Badminton and portraying Saina on screen.”
Saina produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Front Foot Pictures' Sujay Jairaj and Rasesh Shah releases on 26 March.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Ahead of Zack Snyder's Justice League premiere on HBO Max, new Batman teaser unveiled
The promo clip, showing Superman extending a hand to Batman, has been dropped two weeks before the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League premiere on HBO Max,
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, to release on Dusshera 2022
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.
Without Remorse trailer: Michael B Jordan breathes life into Tom Clancy's vengeful action hero
Based on author Tom Clancy's character John Clark, Without Remorse debuts on Amazon Prime on 30 April.