Saina teaser: Parineeti Chopra transforms herself into ace badminton player for Saina Nehwal biopic

Saina, directed by Amol Gupte, will release in theatres on 26 March

The teaser of Saina Nehwal’s biopic, starring Parineeti Chopra in the titular role, has been released.

Titled Saina, the teaser begins with shots of a badminton court with Chopra addressing various gender roles assigned to sons and daughters in the society. The actor seemed to have nailed Nehwal's look and personality, right from attire, haircut to the mole on her face, the 32-year-old actor looks like a spitting image of the ace badminton player.

Capturing the highs and lows of Saina’s life, the clip ends with Parineeti carrying the flag of India on her shoulder. Actor-director and playwright Manav Kaul will be seen essaying the role of Pullela Gopichand, Saina's coach.

Check out the teaser here

The film has been written and directed by Amole Gupte, who has previously helmed critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par and Stanley Ka Dabba among several other films.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor had signed the film first but had to withdraw herself after her shooting dates conflicted with other engagements.

Meanwhile, Chopra will see back to back releases — first, on 19 March, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar wherein she is paired with Arjun Kapoor and then Saina the following Friday, 26 March. She was most recently seen in The Girl On The Train, which released on 26 February on Netflix.