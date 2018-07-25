Saif Ali Khan on Sacred Games: Vikramaditya Motwane may not direct season 2, 'someone exciting' to take over

In a surprise revelation, Saif Ali Khan reveals that Vikramaditya Motwane, although an accomplished showrunner, may not be directing the second season of Sacred Games. Someone 'exciting' may take over. "Vikram was under a lot of pressure while shooting. That is why I don't think he enjoyed it. It may be premature to say it right now but he may not be directing the second season," says Saif Ali Khan, to News18.

Revealing more details about season 2, he says, "It will be fraught with a lot of emotions. I think they are going to bring in his ex-wife now. We have killed most of the characters. Also, there will be a lot of action now, with nuclear blast and everything else in place. And the 'sacred' aspect of Sacred Games will be explored more in the second season."

Sacred Games, Netflix India's first original, might still be creating ripples with its groundbreaking content but Saif Ali Khan still has that signature air of nonchalance around him despite giving one of his career's best performance as Sartaj Singh in it. In an interview with News18, the actor, whose last few films failed to leave a mark at the box office, opens up on choosing to do the show, why the digital medium is more exciting and what the future holds for him.

On being asked whether he would have done Sacred Games had he not been in a rough phase professionally, Saif replies in the affirmative. With television, he says, everything from the actor's salary to the standard of the show drops. In films, one has to keep doing big movies in order to be treated with respect. However, with a force like Netflix backing a creative project and a stellar team of creative people, the experience becomes "more liberating" than films and television.

On playing Sartaj Singh, a jaded cop who has a strained relationship with his boss as well as anxiety issues, Saif says he was drawn to the character because of his inner obstacles. "It was an internationally written part. Our heroes are normally larger than life; it's a cultural thing. But this guy had relatable problems," he explains.

In a kind of a no-holds-barred interaction, he also says that although Nawazuddin Siddiqui (who plays Ganesh Gaitonde) is amazing in the show, he comes from a world that we have seen before. Sartaj, on the other hand, holds the ground with his subdued, righteous disposition. He even agrees that there might be parallels between Sartaj and him as both of them are trying to redeem themselves professionally.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 17:26 PM