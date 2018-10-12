Saif Ali Khan on playing Shakun Kothari in Baazaar: Trick was to make him scary, tough and cool

Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to play an ambitious businessman in debutant Gauravv K Chawla’s Baazaar, said that the role of Shakun Kothari was both challenging and complex.

To prepare for the role of a sharp, astute and money-minded merchant who knows his tricks to extract profit out of every business he undertakes, Saif Ali Khan underwent a thorough research regime. He also chose to acquire first-hand experience of the share market before he started off with his schedule.

Elaborating on the same, the actor said in a statement, “I have always had a cursory knowledge of the market... speaking to friends and reading books by people like Warren Buffet have been very interesting. To research for this specific part, I drew on many personal equations and people I know in Mumbai. The Gujarati businessman is a definite type. The trick was to make him scary, tough and very cool".

He added that he also had to work on his Gujarati accent, so as to not make it sound caricaturish.

Baazaar has already piqued audience interest for its intriguing narrative, which is being presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, in association with KYTA Productions and B4U Motion Pictures. It is scheduled to release on 26 October.

