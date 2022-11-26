Predicting a movie’s box office performance is completely impossible nowadays. After witnessing back-to-back failures of Hindi remakes like Jersey, Vikram Vedha, and Mili, it was being considered that remakes in Bollywood won’t work hereon. However, Ajay Devgn’s latest release Drishyam 2, which is the Hindi remake of a Malayalam movie with the same title, has broken all such myths after giving a thunderous performance at the box office. This phenomenal performance by Abhishek Pathak’s directorial truly brings Pushkar and Gayatri’s multi-starrer film into question why it turned out to be a disappointment, despite having actors like Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan and receiving amazing reviews. And one of its lead stars Saif has finally opened up on the same. While claiming its performance to be a “disappointment”, Saif has hinted at the “astronomical” amounts being paid to stars in films.

Expected to be among the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood, Vikram Vedha failed to even cross Rs. 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. And now while commenting on the same, Saif in his recent interview with CNBC TV-18 has claimed that he has “no idea” why his recent release failed at the box office, despite being liked by the audiences and critics. Saif said, “Honestly, Vikram Vedha was disappointing at the box office, in the sense that it opened and ran and everyone who saw really liked it, but philosophically looking back, the reason we should be polite to each other is because nobody has any clue what works, what doesn’t or what’s going to happen.” Saif continued by saying that while it was certain that the movie with two big stars in it is going to open terrifically, he has “no idea what’s happening.”

While hinting at the “insane” fees of the actors, Saif said, “People will continue to make movies, we will continue to try, and prices will keep fluctuating because our pricing is insane – we pay people astronomically and the returns have not been good.”

For those who don’t know, Saif and Hrithik starrer Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the Tamil Blockbuster movie of the same name, which was also helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri and featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the titular roles. Made on the budget of about 175 crores, Saif’s Vikram Vedha came closer to the 80 crore mark at the Indian box office, which makes it a commercial failure.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in magnum opus Adipurush. Other than this, he also has the sequel to Go Goa Gone.

