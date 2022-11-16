One of the biggest star kids and social media sensations, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi never misses a chance to grab the media attention. Starting from his airport looks to his goofy pictures and activities, fans are obsessed with the junior Khan. Notably, the firstborn of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur is a favourite among paparazzi. With that said, another interesting video of the little munchkin has now gone viral on the internet. Shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the video shows Taimur taking part in a magic show during a birthday party.

As we see in the video, Taimur was present with many other children at a birthday party, seemingly hosted by one of his friends. During this while, a magic show was organised for the kids and all were enjoying the tricks and the show.

It was during the show when the magician went on to call Taimur on the stage and tried a little trick with him. Quite amused by the trick, little Taimur was seen flashing a smile and sportingly playing along. The adorable video has gone viral and is winning people’s hearts already.

Notably, Taimur can be seen dressed in a white-blue striped shirt with matching pants. The video was also posted by the magician on his Instagram handle. Meanwhile, the comment section was flooded with love and heart emojis.

Born on 20 December 2016, six-year-old Taimur Ali Khan is already a daddy dearest and can be often seen spending time with his father. He is the star couple’s elder son and has a younger brother, Jehangir or better known as Jeh who was born in February last year. On the other hand, Saif has two children with his first wife, Amrita Singh – daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Pictures and videos of the Pataudi children are shared widely on social media.

