Saif Ali Khan joins Prabhas in Om Raut's period drama Adipurush; see first look
Saif Ali Khan will reunite with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut again for Adipurush as an antagonist, Lankesh.
The announcement of superstar Prabhas’ next venture Adipurush has raised the bar of expectation. Directed by Om Raut, the film is going to be the screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana and the movie has found its villain in actor Saif Ali Khan.
Having played the antagonist in Omkara (2006) and more recently in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Om Raut’s previous directorial), Khan will now breathe life into the ‘world’s most intelligent demon’ - Lankesh.
Prabhas shared the character poster for Lankesh where a mighty warrior with 10 heads (quite like Raavana) carries a ferocious expression
Check out the announcement here
Khan shared his excitement about working with Om Raut again. “I am thrilled to be working with Omi Dada again. He has a really big vision and knowledge of technology to reinvigorate this story. The way Tanhaji was shot has taken me to a different level from the cutting edge era of cinema, and this time it would be a new experience.” Calling Adipurush an “extraordinary project”, he said that he was looking forward to “fighting swords with the mighty Prabhas”.
Prabhas had announced Adipurush along with director Raut in a social media conference back in August.
