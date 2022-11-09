Saif Ali Khan and son Ibrahim share a warm hug, fans call them twins

Apart from being the finest actor of his generation, Saif Ali Khan is the doting father of four kids. While the actor is mostly on Taimur and Jeh duty, Saif makes sure to give time to his elder kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Just like recently, when Ibrahim visited his father in Mumbai. And courtesy of the internet, we got a glimpse of the fantastic bond that the two share. As Ibrahim visited his father, Saif, being the loving father he is, came down to see off his son. The father and son duo were captured being immersed in their conversation, after which they shook hands, hugged and Saif dropped Ibrahim to his car. While we are in awe of their adoring bond, the internet is stunned by their much-talked-about resemblance.

Now, several videos and pictures of the meet-up are making rounds on the internet. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram account to drop a video of their casual interaction. While sharing the video, the paparazzo wrote in the caption, “Saif Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at the residence in Bandra”. The duo was seen chilling in their casual ensembles. Saif looked comfy in his black t-shirt with blue trousers and white loafers. On the other hand, Ibrahim looked uber cool in his loose fitted mandarin collared black shirt, atop beige trousers. Ibrahim accessorised his look with a black cap and white sneakers. Despite their uber-cool looks, the uncanny resemblance between Saif and Ibrahim has yet again caught the attention of social media users.

Taking to the comments section, several pointed out the resemblance. One user commented, “Not dad and son but siblings lol.” Another commented, “Judwa bhai lag rahe hai.” A third user lauded Saif on his fatherhood and wrote, “Saif is working hard on fatherhood and is really enjoying it.” A fourth user commented, “Saif sir ki copy Ibrahim Ali Khan sir.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was last seen in the actioner Vikram Vedha, in which he shared the screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. Next, the actor will be seen in magnum opus Adipurush, wherein he will be sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh. On the other hand, Ibrahim will soon make his Bollywood debut. Recently, the star kid was assisting filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles. The romantic drama also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

