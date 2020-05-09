Sai Pallavi turns 28: Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya wish Fidaa actress on social media

Actress Sai Pallavi is an embodiment of grace and elegance. She saw massive success with the Malayalam hit film Premam in 2015 and did not have to look back. Pallavi also has an MBBS degree.

This year, the Fidaa actor was also named in Forbes India’s ‘30 under 30’ list. She was the only entertainer, apart from YouTuber Bhavan Bam, to feature on the list.

Sai Pallavi turned 28 on 9 May and members of the film fraternity have taken to social media to wish her. Actor Rana Daggubati, who is set to star in Virata Parvam opposite her, wished his costar along with the poster of the upcoming movie.

To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you... @slvcinmeasoffl@sureshprodns@venuudugulafilm #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Virataparvam pic.twitter.com/EJmQXuyz6k — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 9, 2020

The poster reveals her sitting with a pen and notebook, immersed in some thought. Pallavi will be playing the role of a folk singer, while Daggubati is a Naxal leader in the period drama. The team of the film also wished Sai Pallavi on her birthday.

Pallavi will also be seen in a Telugu romantic drama Love Story opposite Naga Chaitanya. The film was set to release on April 2, 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But her costar did not forget to wish Pallavi.

Naga Chaitanya shared a still from Love Story, where Sai Pallavi can be seen dancing in the rain.“Happy Birthday @Sai_Pallavi92! Have a great one,” he wrote.

