Actress Sai Pallavi, YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam feature in Forbes India's '30 under 30' list

Forbes India has released its seventh annual list of '30 Under 30,' a list that celebrates the accomplishments of young achievers under the age of 30. In the India list, South Indian actress Sai Pallavi and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam are the two entertainers who have been named in the list.

Here's the announcement. Check it out

Sai became an overnight sensation with the release of the 2015 Malayalam film Premam, where she was seen alongside actor Nivin Pauly. She has since appeared in a number of South languages films, including Kali (2016), Fidaa (2017), and NGK (2019). The actress is currently shooting with her Fidaa director Sekhar Kammula for the forthcoming film Love Story, also starring Naga Chaitanya. She has also reportedly signed a film alongside Rana Daggubati, and another one with Nani.

On the other hand, Bhuvan shot to fame with his sketch videos on YouTube, released under the channel BB Ki Vines. The creator hit a staggering 2 million followers within a span of a year, becoming the first Indian YouTuber to achieve the feat. Bam currently has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube, and 8.2 million followers on Instagram. He was also invited to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 held at Davos, Switzerland.

“With the kind of creators emerging in India, the future of content creation is bright. The digital medium has provided a platform to budding artists to voice their opinion, for free,” Bam tells Forbes India.

Among the others who have been named in this list are the 17-year-old Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, who won two gold medals at the Asian Games, and YouTuber Technical Guruji aka Gaurav Chaudhary.

Check out the full list here.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 16:15:42 IST