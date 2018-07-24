You are here:

Saheb Biwi Gangster 3 song Lag Ja Gale introduces leading ladies, Chitrangda Singh and Mahie Gill

FP Staff

Jul,24 2018 12:20:14 IST

'Lag Ja Gale', the new song from Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is a rehashed version of Lata Mangeshkar's 1964 classic from the film Woh Kaun Thi. Reinterpreted by Jonita Gandhi with rehashed music from Rana Mazumder, the song is not half as good as the original but is way better than some recent Bollywood remixes.

A still from 'Lag Ja Gale'. YouTube

While the first song from Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, 'Baba Is Back' was a Sanjay Dutt show, 'Lag Ja Gale' introduces the film's leading ladies: Chitrangda Singh and Mahie Gill. They feature in the video along with Gandhi, mainly cheering for her from outside the recording box and lip-syncing occasionally. The song which starts as an emotional love ballad takes a sombre turn towards the end, with visuals of a teary-eyed Gill becoming the focus.

Gandhi, who sings for Hindi, South, Marathi and Gujarati films, shot to fame with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's 'The Breakup Song'. With 'Lag Ja Gale', she packs a decent punch as recreating a Lata Mangeshkar classic is no joke.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the action thriller also stars Jimmy Shergill, who along with Gill is reprising his role from the previous installments. The film is expected to release on 27 July, 2018.

Watch 'Lag Ja Gale' here:

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 12:20 PM

