Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster's new song 'Baba Is Back' features Sanjay Dutt as a thug with swag

Makers of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 have released a new song, 'Baba is Back', featuring Sanjay Dutt in a stylish avatar, alongside Jimmy Shergill who has starred in the last two parts of the franchise.

The theme for the Baba anthem is composed by Siddharth Pandit and Revant Shergill has lent his voice. Dutt and Shergill are featured in what appears to be a face off in the song and embody the parts of rough and tough gangsters throughout. 'Baba is Back' also has a few shots of Russian Roulette.

The song is a tribute to all the gangster movies Sanjay was a part of in the ‘90s and 2000s, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

Like the previous two films, Mahi Gill plays the queen of a princely state and the wife of a prince-turned-gangster Jimmy Shergill. Unable to find love in her husband, she seeks it in other gangsters and this time around, the boisterous Dutt, enters her life.

The USP of 'Baba is Back' is a rap by D’evil. With flashy shots of a pub and plenty of gun-trotting, the song is as stylish as it gets, the Hindustan Times report said.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is expected to release on 27 July, 2018.

Watch the song here:

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 13:12 PM