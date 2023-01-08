The birth anniversary of veteran British-Indian actor Saeed Jaffrey falls today, 8 January. Jaffrey is still remembered by both viewers and critics for his versatile performances. The actor worked in both international and Indian cinema with equal aplomb. Saeed Jaffrey is still remembered for the characters he essayed, be it the sharp yet funny Lallan Miyan from Chashme Buddoor or the chess-loving indolent nobleman Mir Roshan Ali from Shatranj Ke Khilari. On his 94th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some of Saeed Jaffrey’s roles that have made their place in collective memory:

Saeed Jaffrey: Best Roles

The Man Who Would Be King (1975)

An adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s novel of the same name, The Man Who Would Be King shows Jaffrey playing the role of a Gurkha soldier. While his role was small, it did leave a good impression on the audience.

Shatranj Ke Khilari (1977)

Playing the role of a rich nobleman, Saeed Jaffrey looked every inch a nawab in the film, Shatranj Ke Khilari (The Chess Players). He featured alongside legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar and also won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award.

Chashme Buddoor (1981)

The romantic-comedy film Chashme Buddoor did have actors Farooq Sheikh, Rakesh Bedi, and Ravi Baswani in lead roles, but none can forget the delightful Lallan Miyan (played by Saeed Jaffrey) and his ‘paan shop’. Jaffrey’s comic timing was much appreciated by both critics and viewers.

Gandhi (1982)

While the movie featured a string of talented actors, Saeed Jaffrey also caught the attention of audiences by playing the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. His performance in the hit period drama left an impression on people.

My Beautiful Laundrette (1985)

Directed by Stephen Frears, the British romantic-comedy film is set in the backdrop of Pakistanis in London. Saeed Jaffrey played the role of a businessman (Nasser) who juggles between his business and personal life, while having an extramarital affair with a British woman.

Dil (1990)

Coming out from his regular roles, Jaffrey took a break and was seen playing the role of a rich father (Durgesh) who wants to find a wealthy husband for his daughter, Madhu Mehra (played by Madhuri Dixit). While the film revolves around the love story of Madhu and Raja (played by Aamir Khan), it is Jaffrey’s role that will catch your attention the most.

