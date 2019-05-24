Sadak 2: Pooja Bhatt announces first schedule wrap of father Mahesh's comeback directorial

It's the first schedule wrap for Sadak 2, Pooja Bhatt announced on Thursday (23 May).

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 original, which starred Pooja and Sanjay Dutt. It's narrative revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker. Both Sanjay and Pooja are returning for the sequel.

Pooja took to Twitter to share the news alongside a photo from the movie sets..

And it’s a wrap for our first schedule of Sadak2. You know you’re onto something special when you wake up the morning after with a longing to be back on set.Thank you @MaheshNBhatt @duttsanjay @aliaa08 @visheshfilms #JayPatel #AkiNarula & the entire crew for everything & more! pic.twitter.com/WTk9txZ1Nz — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 23, 2019

Mahesh Bhatt, who also helmed the original film, is returning to the director's chair after almost two decades with the follow-up. It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia. His last directorial was 1999 film Kartoos.

Aditya Roy Kapoor is a new addition to the cast along with Alia. The Raazi actress had previously said that the film takes forward the story of lead characters Ravi and Pooja.

Sadak 2, bankrolled by Vishesh Films, was initially slated to release on 25 March, 2020, but will now open in theatres on 10 July, 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 11:32:03 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.