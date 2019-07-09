You are here:

Sacred Games season 2: Twitterati react to trailer with memes, remember constable Katekar

Netflix released the much-awaited trailer of the second season of Sacred Games, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi among others. After the groundbreaking success of the first season, the upcoming instalment is being hailed as another intriguing adaptation of Vikram Chandra's novel.

As Sacred Games season 2 introduces new characters played by Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey, here's what the Twitterati are saying about the trailer:

Here are some of the best reactions:

Me watching sacred games trailer for release date #sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/1c3Fhxq6Av — Baburao (@baburaore) July 9, 2019

When i see my girlfriend hanging out with someone else#sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/NQx5f1n3Pp — Dipanshu Daga (@DipanshuDaga) July 9, 2019

Producer of Mission Mangal, Batla House and Sahoo after watching sacred games 2

Trailer.#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/KBfU5iqXdt — Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) July 9, 2019

#sacredgames2 trailer! Thank you @anuragkashyap72 for showing how web series is done right. The quality, the editing, the screenplay, the suspense and above all the background score adds up to a killer second season! @Nawazuddin_S AKA Gaitonde is back! https://t.co/zDY8Kugcn3 — ilika s thapa (@ilikasrivastava) July 9, 2019

When you find your best friend tagging someone else in posts #sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/eRgxi7T6nY — Jayesh Bairagi (@JayeshBairagi2) July 9, 2019

When you're biggest gangster in India but your parents told you to have a govt job#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/et96q93WSk — Ank Syal (@ank_syal) July 9, 2019

#SacredGames2 #MissionMangal Saaho, Mission Mangal and Batla House will release on 15 Aug Me while watching Sacred Games 2 on 15 Aug :- pic.twitter.com/OA4UbJR9S0 — Sky (@SkyTheWraith) July 9, 2019

#SacredGames #sacredgames2@Nawazuddin_S After knowing the release date and watching trailor of season 2 Indians be like: pic.twitter.com/KhhNakup6l — Afzal (@Afzalmeman092) July 9, 2019

#sacredgames2 Best Friend [ excitedly ] : Bhai pehla relationship kaisa hota h ? Me : pic.twitter.com/jVgShwR23b — !! Vipul Garg 🇮🇳 !! (@tweet0logy) July 9, 2019

#SacredGames2 When your non-vegetarian friend gives party but it's Tuesday... pic.twitter.com/AN3yWneBCL — Ashutosh rajpoot (@ashu7r) July 9, 2019

Bumrah while bowling to Vijay Shankar in nets #SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/NNRcon5Rb9 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 9, 2019

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 14:16:04 IST