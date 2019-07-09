You are here:

Sacred Games season 2: Twitterati react to trailer with memes, remember constable Katekar

FP Staff

Jul 09, 2019 14:16:04 IST

Netflix released the much-awaited trailer of the second season of Sacred Games, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi among others. After the groundbreaking success of the first season, the upcoming instalment is being hailed as another intriguing adaptation of Vikram Chandra's novel.

As Sacred Games season 2 introduces new characters played by Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey, here's what the Twitterati are saying about the trailer:

Here are some of the best reactions:

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 14:16:04 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Gaitonde , Ganesh Gaitonde , Kalki Koechlin , Nawazuddin Siddiqui , Netflix , NowStreaming , Pankaj Tripathi , Ranvir Shorey , Sacred Games , Sacred Games season 2 , Sacred Games season 2 trailer , Saif Ali Khan , Shareworthy

also see

Sacred Games season 2 trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ganesh Gaitonde returns to seek revenge

Sacred Games season 2 trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ganesh Gaitonde returns to seek revenge

Aziz Ansari's new Netflix comedy special, directed by Spike Jonze, to release on 9 July

Aziz Ansari's new Netflix comedy special, directed by Spike Jonze, to release on 9 July

Typewriter trailer: Purab Kohli is determined to unravel mystery of a haunted villa in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix Original

Typewriter trailer: Purab Kohli is determined to unravel mystery of a haunted villa in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix Original