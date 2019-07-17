Sacred Games season 2 promo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ganesh Gaitonde hints at a riveting, catastrophic event

The highly-anticipated second season of Netflix's first Indian Original show Sacred Games hints at the complete obliteration of Mumbai, as underscored in the new promo of the show. An ominous voice-over declares that even Trivedi's life won't be spared this time around.

The teaser also warns us that everything that we know to be true about the key players in the series "is a lie".

The sophomore season will pick up from where the first season left off. Underworld gang kingpin Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) has returned to exact revenge against his perpetrators. Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) has 25 days to save his city from Gaitonde's impending threat. He is also seen embarking on a journey of self-discovery, joining a mysterious cult headed by Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji, introduced in season 1 as Gaitonde’s "teesra baap" (third father).

The last season ended on a nail-biting cliffhanger, as Trivedi, one of the most shrewd associates of Gaitonde, was seen tied up to a chair inside a secret room Gaitonde's basement.

Check out the teaser here



The second season has added several new members to its ensemble cast— Kalki Koechlin as Batya Abelman and Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan. Anurag Kashyap has directed Gaitonde’s track while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan fame) is the main man behind Singh's track in season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles of the showrunner and the lead writer respectively.

