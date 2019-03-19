Sacred Games Season 2: Netflix teases 'something big is about to happen in next 14 days'; is it the trailer?

Netflix's gangster drama Sacred Games ended on a mind-tickling cliffhanger and hence, the second season is highly awaited by fans. Much to the surprise of the viewers, Netflix has officially announced that something big is in store in the next 14 days in the Sacred Games universe.

Netflix India took to Twitter to share the news, letting fans to wonder if its release date of Sacred Games Season 2 or perhaps a trailer release?

Calendar nikaal. Tareekh likh le. 14 din mein kuch bada hone wala hai. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 19, 2019

The first season ended with Sartaj Singh, played by Saif Ali Khan, discovering the bunker that could be the key to saving Mumbai from an impending terror attack.

Last year, Sacred Games 2 faced a hurdle as the writer of the series, Varun Grover, was accused of sexual harassment in the wake of the on-going #MeToo movement. However, the streaming giant, in a statement, said they carried out an independent investigation and were satisfied with the results. The series was brought back on track and recently wrapped up the second season shoot. It has been filmed in locations like Mumbai, Nairobi, Mombasa and Johannesburg.

Based on the book of the same name by Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games became a global hit, receiving praises from all quarters. The first season of Sacred Games was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The second season, however, is being co-directed by Kashyap and Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan while Motwane serves as show-runner.

