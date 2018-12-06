Sacred Games: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap shoot season 2 of Netflix Original in Nairobi, Kenya

Netflix greenlit the second season of its popular crime thriller series Sacred Games in October after an independent investigation against writer Varun Grover, who was anonymously accused of sexual harassment, cleared him of all charges. According to a report by Mid-Day, Anurag Kashyap has been shooting in Nairobi, Kenya with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will reprise his role as gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. Mid-Day adds that Vikramaditya Motwane will serve only as the showrunner this time.

The same report states that The show intercuts between Sartaj in Mumbai and Gaitonde in Kenya. The first edition ended with Gaitonde escaping from prison. This instalment sees him seeking refuge in Kenya where he eventually rises to power as a crime lord. The unit has planned a straight 50-day schedule there.

Elnaaz Nourozi, who will reprise her role as Zoya, and Marathi actress Amruta Subash are also a part of the Kenya unit. The same report states that the upcoming season will explore the link between Nourozi's and Siddiqui's characters. The team also plans to recreates Mumbai in Nairobi in order to film a few key sequences.

Saif Ali Khan continues to film his portions as the cop Sartaj Singh in South Mumbai. His portions are being directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

