Kubbra Sait is celebrating her 39th birthday today, 27 July. Born in Bengaluru, Karnataka, she rose to prominence with her portrayal of a transgender woman, Kukoo, in the Netflix series Sacred Games. Sait has also appeared in films like Gully Boy and Sultan and featured in several web series as well. The actor has also worked as a model and TV host.

Sait began her career at an early age. She was only 13 years old when she hosted her first show. Following her graduation, the actress moved to Dubai, where she worked as an accounts manager and later established herself in the entertainment industry. Sait recently penned her autobiography Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir.

On the occasion of her birthday, here is a look at her Instagram gallery:

Wishing her fans on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, Kubbra Sait shared a picture of herself in a traditional outfit. Keeping her look minimal, she opted for a bun with statement earrings and a bracelet.

Sait shared a throwback picture of her days as a contestant in Miss India Worldwide 2009. Taking a light-hearted jibe at herself she wrote that "this was my first and last attempt at stand-up comedy."

The Sacred Games actress shared a reel on International Yoga Day where she can be seen performing some intense asanas, giving all of us major fitness goals. She even penned a beautiful note on the importance of yoga in one's life.

The actress shared a picture of herself in a colourful skirt and a blouse, giving off vibes from Madhuri Dixit's iconic track Ek Do Teen.

Sait shared pictures from her Maldives trip, where she can be seen wearing a beautiful nude-coloured ensemble.

