Sacred Games 2 promo: Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji poses a haunting question, 'Is the world worth saving?'

A day away from its release, a new promo of the second season of Netflix India Original Sacred Games, from the perspective of Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji has been released.

The season 1 finale showed police officer Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) discover that Guruji is gangster Ganesh Gaitode's (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) "teesra baap" (third father). However, Sartaj, who has to save his city from destruction within 25 days, is now embarking on a journey of self-discovery, joining the mysterious cult headed by Guruji himself.

The new promo of Sacred Games 2 gives a brief recap of the characters killed throughout the first part, and also shares a glimpse of what awaits us. Guruji's voiceover talks about the woes and destruction surrounding mankind, and bringing a balance into the world, finally posing a question, "Is this world really worth saving?"

Towards the end of the featurette, Guruji assures that the tables are turned, and the man would finish the work what the 'bhagwan' (God) couldn't, leaving the viewers to wonder about the forthcoming dread.

Tripathi, who was seen in Season 1 only briefly, had previously teased that Guruji would be the primary antagonist this time.

While talking about the challenges to prepare for his part as a spiritual guru, Tripathi said, "It was a difficult role because it wasn’t easy to get that feeling. I have never been a spiritual guru or spent time with one. Also, I don’t know any guru so closely. So, it was a new world that I had to explore. Every actor explores a new world with every new character he or she plays. While most characters are familiar to us, this one was challenging,” quotes Indo Asian News Service.

Anurag Kashyap has directed Gaitonde’s track while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan-fame) is the main man behind Singh's track in Season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles as showrunner and the lead writer respectively.

Watch the Sacred Games promo here





Updated Date: Aug 14, 2019 10:52:32 IST