Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is expected to make her Bollywood debut shortly, according to rumours. Sara, 24, had already made a name for herself as a model for the worldwide brand Self-Portrait. Sara is a University College London graduate who had planned to follow in her mother's footsteps as a paediatrician. However, with rumours of a Bollywood debut, it appears Sara is following a different path altogether.

Arjun, her younger brother, is a cricketer who plays for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has also represented Mumbai in the local circuit. Sara is rumoured to be making her Bollywood debut shortly. She's always been interested in performing and has even attended some acting classes while doing brand endorsements. Sara, who usually keeps a low profile, can surprise the audience with her acting abilities. Her parents are incredibly supportive of whatever decision she makes because she is extremely talented.

