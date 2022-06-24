Don’t forget to tune in to 154 to watch it on Tata Play, and 117 on Dish TV and D2H on June 28, 2022 at 7pm for the Indian Television premiere of Baaghi.

Launched recently on DTH as a value-added service with shows such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Aunn Zara and Sadqay Tumhare, Zindagi has been at the forefront of bringing content which is differentiated and celebrated across borders. Continuing its efforts in this direction, Zindagi is set to launch Baaghi, a tragic tale of honor killing of Fauzia Batool aka Qandeel Baloch that shocked the world, on its DTH services on Tata Play, Dish TV | D2H, starting 28th June at 7 pm.

Playing the lead role of Fauzia Batool, Saba Qamar depicts the life of a young ambitious Baloch girl from a quaint village who aspired to be a diva. Baaghi highlights her fight against all odds to carve her own identity as Qandeel Balouch. The story aims to humanize the late social media sensation, who was undeserving of the hatred she received.

Sharing her experience working on the show Saba Qamar says, “Qandeel had a dynamic and feisty personality. A public figure, she always made headlines for her bold and outspoken nature and her life was often under the scanner. When I heard the script, I instantaneously connected with Qandeel's brave and candid nature. Baaghi captures the essence of her fearless life perfectly. Getting an opportunity to play such a fiery character on screen has been a life-changing experience and I feel nervous yet excited as Zindagi brings the series once again on its DTH services."

Speaking about the show, Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Zee Special Projects, shares, “Baaghi is a real-life story that mirrors the vulnerability of personalities in the public domain. It is a reflection of how society looks at social media stars and their lives under the spotlight. Thought-provoking content viewed from a social lens has been a strong focus for the stories we tell at Zindagi. We are proud to be bringing another such one to our audiences."

