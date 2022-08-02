While Saba Pataudi’s appreciation post for her nephew won hearts, it is not the only one to have grabbed headlines from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Earlier, Karan Johar had shared a video announcing the wrap up of the film. The My Name Is Khan director also posted a heartfelt note.

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been creating a buzz for all the right reasons. Apart from a stellar star cast featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, the movie marks the return of Johar as a director after his 2016 romance drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Another thing that keen Bollywood fans may have spotted is that Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is also working on the movie. The Pataudi scion has been assisting Karan Johar in the upcoming romantic drama.

Saba Pataudi, his aunt, is proud of Ibrahim’s achievements and took to social media to post a heartfelt message for him. In her Instagram Stories, Pataudi posted a picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan posing with Jaya Bachchan. The duo are all smiles in the image. Pataudi shared the photo with the words, “Proud of you Iggy.”

While Saba Pataudi’s appreciation post for her nephew won hearts, it is not the only one to have grabbed headlines from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Earlier, Karan Johar had shared a video announcing the wrap-up of the film. The My Name Is Khan director also posted a heartfelt note on the occasion.

In the video, the entire cast and crew were seen having a blast on the sets. Alia Bhatt, who had completed her schedule last week, was seen joining in via a video call. The clip also sees Ranveer Singh talk about his dream of working on a Dharma Productions film. Check it out:

Earlier, on Bhatt’s last day of the shoot, the actress was seen dancing to her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s song Channa Mereya. The Darlings star looks gorgeous in a white kurta as she shakes a leg to the hit tune. In the clip, Ranveer Singh and the crew was seen cheering her on. Watch:

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is set to release next year.

