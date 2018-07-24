Saamy Square will be a milestone commercial entertainer in my career, says Vikram at audio launch

The audio launch of Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy Square, the sequel to the trendsetting 2003 cop blockbuster Saamy, was held yesterday in a popular hotel in Chennai with the cast and crew in full attendance. While the film's release date was initially speculated to be 31 August, now it looks like the makers are planning to release the movie sometime in September. The entire team sounded confident about the film's success as a commercial mass entertainer at the ticket window.

"I feel really emotional to talk about the film. I carry a lot of good memories regarding this project. Saamy was a very significant film in my career. It catapulted me as a commercial hero and I should thank Hari for that. Later, we did Arul and I told Hari that we should make a sequel to Saamy only if we find a proper storyline. Although we used to meet regularly, Hari said he couldn't lock a suitable story for the sequel. However, he finalised the script one day. I also felt that it was the right time to do the sequel. It's been a long time since I did a full-on commercial entertainer like this," Vikram recalled.

He added, "After Dhil, Dhool and Saamy, I think Saamy Square will be a milestone commercial entertainer in my career. Aarusamy character was loved by audiences everywhere because of the way Hari treated the part. The grey shades of the role were the highlight. It's one of my most favorite characters."

Heaping praise on director Hari, with whom he is collaborating for the third time after Saamy and Arul, Vikram said, "Hari's infectious energy is a huge admiration for everyone on sets. He's continuously focused and always on his toes. Tamil cinema needs a lot of filmmakers like him."

I remember keeping Vikram sir's Remo poster in my room after watching Anniyan, says Keerthy Suresh

Vikram and Keerthy have crooned a song for the film's album, composed by Devi Sri Prasad. While Vikram has sung a lot of songs in his career, the track marks the singing debut of Keerthy, who is still basking in the glory of her smash hit Savitri biopic Mahanati. Everyone present at the audio launch showered praise on her performance and how she effortlessly brought Savitri alive on screen.

Keerthy said she mastered how to manage time after working with Hari. "Hari sir is undoubtedly a producer's director. The entire crew will be bustling if he is on the sets. During my college days, I had a Remo poster in my room after watching Anniyaan. And to share the screen with Vikram sir now is definitely a happy moment for me. I see the same energetic Vikram I saw in Saamy; nothing has changed in him even after a decade. Off the screen, he is a mentor. Devi Sri Prasad and my combo have worked well in Nenu Sailaja and Nenu Local. I hope we continue the same charm in Saamy Square too," said Keerthy.

"It was a proud moment to reprise the role essayed by Trisha in the first part," says Aishwarya Rajesh



Aishwarya, who has reprised the role played by Trisha in the first part, said she loved the chemistry between Trisha and Vikram in the first part. "When Hari sir asked me to reprise Trisha's role, I was quite puzzled, and I know it's impossible to recreate the magic created by Vikram sir and Trisha in Saamy. Though the screen presence for my character is very less, it's a solid character. It was a proud moment indeed, because I've admired Trisha, and she's inspired me in many ways."

Aishwarya added, "Saamy Square is my second film with Vikram sir after Dhruva Natchathiram, so I was pretty comfortable with him on sets. It was quite an experience to work in Hari sir's film. I didn't have any combination scenes with Keerthy or other artists in the movie; most of my scenes are with Vikram sir. Keerthy is a brilliant actress; after I watched her Mahanati, I couldn't believe my eyes. It was Savitri amma I saw on the screen."

Director Hari lauded the efforts of producer Shibu Thameens for his continuous support to the film. "We have crashed Sumos, helicopters and a lot of vehicles for stunt sequences. We have shot near Taj Mahal, Delhi airport and more exciting locations. Although I hinted about a sequel in Saamy, I couldn't find a proper story. The main plot of Saamy Square is the conflict that arises between the Perumal Pichai character and the Aarusamy character," revealed Hari.

Produced by Shibu Thameens under his home banner Thameens Films, Saamy Square has Bobby Simha playing the villain's role. Prabhu, Soori, John Vijay, Imman Annachi, Delhi Ganesh and OAK Sundar form the supporting cast in the movie.

