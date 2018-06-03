Saamy Square trailer: Vikram, Keerthy Suresh, Bobby Simha feature in sequel of 2003 action thriller

After fifteen years, Vikram is back as Aarusaamy with Saamy Square and the sequel to the 2003 film Saamy seems to be screaming mass appeal all over again.

Starring Vikram, Keerthy Suresh and Bobby Simha among others, Saamy Square is a throwback to Saamy with Vikram's look as a super cop intact and almost the same. The actor looks beefed up and dapper as the police officer with vengeance in his eyes and is seen bashing up every antagonist that there is.

Saamy Square's trailer — apart from showcasing bloodshed left, right and centre among many racy fight sequences — also introduces Keerthy Suresh who replaces Trisha in the sequel. Keerthy plays her usual goofy self who is in awe of Chiyaan Vikram.

Bobby Simha on the other hand, takes on as the powerful and crude villain, constantly at loggerheads with Vikram.

With this first glimpse, Sammy Square is evidently a revenge saga, partly set in the deserts. It has loud dialogues, over-the-top chase sequences and every element reminiscing of the 2000s. The trailer cuts through too many flashes of the film, keeping the central crux under wraps and yet giving a feel of the action thriller that the upcoming film promises to be.

As the makers end the first trailer with Vikram roaring 'Naa Saamy Illa Da, Naa Murugam' among many other punchlines, the audience gets a good hint of what a rollercoaster ride the film is going to be. Now, whether or not Saamy Square will entertain the audience like the 2003 hit Saamy, has got fans hooked.

Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in as the music director of the film. Directed by Hari (who had helmed the 2003 film too), Sammy Square is expected to release in June.

Watch the trailer here:



Updated Date: Jun 03, 2018 15:40 PM