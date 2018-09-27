Saamy Square scores second best opening for Vikram; Imaikkaa Nodigal crosses Rs 30 cr in Tamil Nadu

Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy Square was the only big South release for the weekend ending 23 September. Director Dharanidharan's suspense thriller Raja Ranguski opened to good reviews, but it was not enough to pull the audiences to theaters. Saamy Square, directed by Hari, topped the box office in both Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states and Sudheer Babu-starrer Nannu Dochukunduvate earned the second spot at the Tollywood box office.

Saamy Square registered an opening day gross of Rs 6 crore in Tamil Nadu, making it Chiyaan Vikram's second-best debut after Shankar's I. The opening weekend numbers of the film are pegged at Rs 17 crore in Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, Saamy Square raked in Rs 1.94 crore (64+62+68) in three days, which is an excellent opening for a rural actioner. The TN rights for the film are valued at around Rs 25 crore, and the movie needs to earn more than Rs 44 crore in the state to be a profitable venture for all the stakeholders involved.

Since Saamy Square is bankrolled by popular distributor-producer Shibu Thameens, who is long-known for presenting a major number of Vijay films in Kerala, it had a solid opening in the state with the day one gross of Rs 96 lakh. The Telugu rights for the film are estimated to be Rs 8 crore, and the movie has collected a dismal share of Rs 2 crore in the opening weekend.

After scoring good opening weekend numbers, Ganesh Chaturthi releases such as Seema Raja, Shailaja Reddy Alludu, and U-Turn faced a significant decline at the ticket window in the second week. At the end of the second weekend, Seema Raja earned a total of Rs 3.01 crore in the UAE-GCC territory and $81,959 in the US. The film pulled in Rs 1.08 crore from reported screens in Malaysia, one of Sivakarthikeyan's strong overseas regions. The Ponram-directed movie also earned decent numbers in the UK and Australia with Rs 53.5 lakh and Rs 35.71 lakh respectively.

In Tamil Nadu, Seema Raja continued to run in nearly 380 screens in its second week. It's a great feat for a film, which didn't open to unanimously positive reviews from critics. The 11-day Chennai city gross of the film currently stands at Rs 4.43 crore, and it is going to be a challenging task to cross the Rs 5 crore mark in the area with a bevy of new releases planned in the next few weeks leading to the Ayudha Pooja festival. The eight-day Tamil Nadu gross of Seema Raja is estimated to be Rs 35 crore.

For the weekend (21 to 23 September), Saamy Square topped the Chennai city box office followed by Seema Raja and U-Turn at the second and third spot. While U-Turn has earned Rs 1.27 crore in 11 days, holdover hit Imaikkaa Nodigal has taken home earnings of Rs 5.43 crore in 25 days and occupied the fourth spot in the box-office. New release Raja Ranguski, with an opening weekend gross of Rs 13 lakh, was placed at the fifth position in the city box-office chart.

In Tamil Nadu, Kadaikutty Singam has touched the extremely rare 75-day mark in a few C center screens with a cumulative gross of Rs 55 crore. Nayanthara's Imaikkaa Nodigal has grossed nearly Rs 30 crore in 25 days in TN and is still running in a handful of screens. The film marks her second consecutive Rs 30 crore grosser after Kolamaavu Kokila which released two weeks before Imaikkaa Nodigal. Now, the Ajay Gnanamuthu-directed film, which marked the on-screen debut of Anurag Kashyap in K-town, has become the ninth film to touch the Rs 5 crore mark in Chennai city this year after Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Padmaavat, Avengers Infinity War, Irumbu Thirai, Kaala, Tik Tik Tik, Kadaikutty Singam and Kolamaavu Kokila.

Naga Chaitanya's Shailaja Reddy Alludu crashed at the Tollywood box office after registering record opening weekend numbers for the actor. The film's worldwide share for 11 days stands at Rs 18 crore, with the recovery point inching towards the 75% mark.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 08:39 AM