Saamy Square poster: Chiyaan Vikram features as a fearless cop in Hari's upcoming action-entertainer

FP Staff

Aug,25 2018 15:44:56 IST

A new poster of Saamy Square, the sequel to the trendsetting 2003 cop blockbuster Saamy, was unveiled on 24 August, featuring Vikram and Keerthy Suresh, who replaces Trisha from the original. The thriller will see Chiyaa Vikram reprising his role of DCP Aarusaamy from the 2003 film and will also be featuring as Aarusaamy's son Ram Saamy IPS.

Saamy Square's poster, playing with the colour grey, showcases the two actors as fearless, determined individuals strutting down the street.

The trailer for the action-entertainer released on June was a throwback to Saamy with Vikram's look as a super cop intact and almost the same, screaming mass appeal. Set partly in deserts, the film appears to be a revenge saga.

While initially the the film was speculated to release on 31 August, it is now confirmed that the makers are planning to release the movie sometime in September.

Bankrolled by Shibu Thameens under his home banner Thameens Films, Saamy Square has Bobby Simha playing the role of the antagonist. Prabhu, Soori, John Vijay, Imman Annachi, Delhi Ganesh and OAK Sundar form the supporting cast in the movie.

 

