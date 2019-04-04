Saaho: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming action thriller confirmed to release in Japan

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming action-thriller Saaho has secured a 15 August release in India. The film, directed by Sujeeth Reddy, is trilingual (Hindi, Telugu and Tamil) but Mumbai Mirror has found that it will also be dubbed in Japanese.

Mirror writes that Saaho will have a wide release, just a few weeks after it hits Indian cinemas. A source told the publication that Prabhas has a huge fan following in Japan. His role in S S Rajamouli’s two-part epic series Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has made him a popular figure among the Japanese. The source said that a local distributor has bought the rights to Saaho. The actor is may also visit the country to promote the film.

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, who has produced the film alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, also confirmed this development.

It was previously reported that Saaho is going to be the second-most expensive film ever made in India, with a budget of Rs 250 Crore.

Shraddha Kapoor, who will be making her debut in Telegu films with the feature, and is going to play an "important character" from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated, Prabhas said in a report by Gulf News. Saaho also features a bevy of Bollywood actors - Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand, Chunkey Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi form the evil squad that Prabhas would be seen locking horns with.

The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has already amazed the audience with Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 11:48:35 IST