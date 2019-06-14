You are here:

Saaho: Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Tamannaah, praise Prabhas' upcoming action thriller

FP Staff

Jun 14, 2019 11:10:22 IST

The teaser of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited action film Saaho was released on 13 June.

While the plot details are kept under wrap, the teaser promised a film packed with high-octane action sequences, high-speed bike chases and dramatic fight scenes. The Saaho teaser was well-received by fans of the Baahubali actor. South celebrities such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, director SS Rajamouli, Tamannaah Bhatia, Akhil Akkineni, Siddharth and Vijay Deverakonda also took to Twitter to praise the actors and showed their support for the film.

Check out what the celebrities had to say about Saaho teaser:

Nagarjuna wrote that the producers UV creations are raising the bar for action films with Saaho.

Prabhas garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal of the titular character in Baahubali. His co-stars from the SS Rajamouli directorial, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia, said calling the Saaho teaser "grand" would be an "understatement".

Here's what other celebrities said about the teaser:

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma among others, Saaho will release on 15 August.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 11:10:22 IST

