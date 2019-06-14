You are here:

Saaho: Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Tamannaah, praise Prabhas' upcoming action thriller

The teaser of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited action film Saaho was released on 13 June.

While the plot details are kept under wrap, the teaser promised a film packed with high-octane action sequences, high-speed bike chases and dramatic fight scenes. The Saaho teaser was well-received by fans of the Baahubali actor. South celebrities such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, director SS Rajamouli, Tamannaah Bhatia, Akhil Akkineni, Siddharth and Vijay Deverakonda also took to Twitter to praise the actors and showed their support for the film.

Check out what the celebrities had to say about Saaho teaser:

Nagarjuna wrote that the producers UV creations are raising the bar for action films with Saaho.

SAAHO to prabhas and @UV_Creations for pushing the bar!! #SaahoTeaser — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 13, 2019

Prabhas garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal of the titular character in Baahubali. His co-stars from the SS Rajamouli directorial, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia, said calling the Saaho teaser "grand" would be an "understatement".

Calling #SaahoTeaser grand would be an understatement! Love it and can't wait for it Best wishes to #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor and the entire team! https://t.co/j8W7hgu27P — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 13, 2019

Here it is the PRABHAS’ MIGHTY SAAHO #SaahoTeaser https://t.co/dyNwXEgnzw Well some UV and Sujeet and Shraddha!! Can’t wait — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) June 13, 2019

UV justifying the budget and Sujeeth justifying his responsibility..Terrific teaser of #Saaho.. Strength of Prabhas is that he is Macho yet endearing..

And ofcourse a Darling.. #SaahoTeaser https://t.co/F0ZT16LDj0 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 13, 2019

Here's what other celebrities said about the teaser:

Mind = Blown#Saaho looks like an action magnum opus! #Prabhas is And this is young Sujeeth's second film. Whattey wow!

All the best to the whole team. Really excited about this one. Violent #DieHardFans gurinchi thelisindhega:) Massive! https://t.co/zJXAHzmviE — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 13, 2019

WowwwwwFuckingWowwww #Prabhas is looking like GOD CAME DOWN TO EARTH https://t.co/RwEyHgYzsj — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 13, 2019

The energy of Telugu! The energy of Saaho! And the energy of the one and only Prabhas!!!!!!! #Saaho for the win! Mindblowing visuals! Fire all the way https://t.co/x8VVjtwDt5 — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) June 13, 2019

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma among others, Saaho will release on 15 August.

