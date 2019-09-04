Saaho director Sujeeth urges viewers to watch Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's film again

Saaho may not have earned the most favourable reviews from critics, but the action drama is sure raking in the big bucks at the box office. Director Sujeeth has now taken to Instagram to pen down a lengthy post about his journey to become a filmmaker.

He revealed that not only did he direct, but also shot and edited a majority of his short films in the beginning of his career. "Made my first short film when I was 17 years old. No money, No team but had lot of support from Orkut and family. I edited, shot and directed 90% of my short films. I learned from my mistakes and criticism was always like extra boost for my journey. Travelled very long way and faced many hurdles but never gave up," he wrote.

Thanking his followers for watching Saaho, Sujeeth urged all to re-watch the film, in case they missed anything.

Check out Sujeeth's post here



Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays one of the several antagonists in the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer, wrote on the comment section that he was honoured to have worked with Sujeeth. Referring to the mammoth box office numbers for the film, he added that the "fans have spoken".

"God bless you brother. You should be extremely proud of this Gem of a film. Technically it’s one of the best films that I have seen and been a part of. As an audience I paid to see the film with my entire family just as all the lovely fans out there. And was NOT disappointed at all. It is easy to judge someone’s hard work and vision of so many years of countless hours. But it is another to actually stand strong and get it done," he wrote.

"To commercially give your audience so many aspects all rolled into one is not an easy job. From great visuals to amazing performances and a layered plot with multiple characters is in itself a task. The twists and turns were very interesting and the scale of the action was par excellence," he added.

The Hindi version of Saaho, which released along with the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on 30 August, has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark within five days of its release.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 15:26:13 IST