Saaho director Sujeeth says he made the movie only for Prabhas: 'Love or hate the film. But why target me?'

Saaho director Sujeeth has opened up about his film receiving flak for being a critical failure and he feels audiences are targetting him the most. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the director said that his primary intention to create Saaho was for lead actor Prabhas, and his producers who backed him on the project. Despite the film's considerable box office figures, Sujeeth claims that he is being "treated as harshly as if I have committed a crime".

Saaho, which was reportedly made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore, has garnered Rs 400 crore at the box office, in which Rs 100 crore has been collected from the film's Hindi release. But as per reports, the feature will have to make a business of Rs 600 crore in order to break even.

On asked whether Sujeeth had actually made statements that his fans in Bihar wanted to erect a temple as a tribute to him, the director shot back saying he wanted to see where he had made such claims. Someone completely unrelated to the film released the information on YouTube and fans took it at face value. The filmmaker adds that he would never make such statements, especially since he knew how "ridiculous" it sounds.

Sujeeth maintains that he isn’t one to speak pompously. “My mother would kill me if I became pompous. They build temples for people like Rajinikanth sir and Mammootty sir. I can only be a devotee at the temple of great actors and great cinema. I am not into bragging. I am just staying away from the media and public appearances because of all the negativity being thrown at the movie. Love or hate the film. But why target me?” says the filmmaker.

He also mentions that at such a trying time, it is the support of his producers and actor Prabhas which is still keeping him positive.

Saaho has received generally negative reviews for the film's weak plotline and over-the-top sequences.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 11:53:39 IST