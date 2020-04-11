You are here:

Saaho director Sujeeth roped in for Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer, confirms Chiranjeevi

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi will have Sujeeth as his director for his next film. Sujeeth is currently busy writing the script for the remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Chiranjeevi has confirmed that he has asked Sujeeth to work on the Telugu remake of the film but the industry had to stop work at that time due to coronavirus.

The original film saw Malayalam star Mohanlal play the lead role.

While earlier it was believed that Chiranjeevi had zeroed in on Rangasthalam fame Sukumar to direct the film, the actor has now revealed that Sujeeth will, in fact, be helming the project.

Sujeeth had last directed the action thriller Saaho which had Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The 2019 film also starred veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Mohanlal’s Lucifer had become the fastest Malayalam film to break into the Rs 50 crore club and had even entered the Rs 100 crore mark within 12 days of its release.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is working on the film Acharya. The Koratala Siva directorial was supposed to mark actress Trisha's on screen reunion with the actor 10 years after the pair had worked in the Telugu film Stalin. However, recently Trisha actor took to Twitter to confirm she's no longer a part of the project.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 09:22:35 IST