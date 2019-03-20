Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool celebrates Disney-Fox merger with photo of him donning Mickey Mouse ears

With Disney-Fox merger finally coming through, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon have the access rights to almost the entire MCU properties, as the purchase gives Disney the rights to the characters associated with Fantastic Four and the X-Men, including Deadpool.

According to Mashable, the mammoth $71 billion acquisition includes Fox's film and television units, plus its 60 percent stake in streaming giant Hulu, among interests in other businesses. No one seems more excited about this acquisition than the Deadpool himself, or rather the actor who portrayed the character — Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds took to Twitter to celebrate Deadpool's arrival at Disney. The post includes a picture of Deadpool taking a school bus and waving to the camera, proudly wearing a pair of Mickey Mouse ears.

Feels like the first day of ‘Pool. pic.twitter.com/QVy8fCxgqr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 19, 2019

The unconventional Marvel superhero, whose home at Fox saw two R-rated films as well as a PG-rated version of Deadpool 2. Fans also speculated that the film could lose his edge after being brought into the Disney fold. However, according to CBR, Disney CEO Bob Iger previously told investors that Disney has no intention of turning Deadpool into a PG-13 character and that his solo films will likely remain rated-R. Longtime The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean also commemorated the deal with a rather excellent illustration of Homer Simpson strangling Mickey Mouse. "Thank you Fox and welcome Disney!" he wrote.

The merger also moves X-Men superhero into the production, along with the Kingsman and Planet of the Apes franchises. There is a Reddit theory that X-Men may be associated with Avengers: Endgame.

