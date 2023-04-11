Ryan Reynolds purchases £1.5 million lavish home in Welsh village; deets inside
The news of the Hollywood actor moving to Marford has become the 'talk of the town', considering his house on the poshest road, said a source close to the development as reported by The Sun.
Years after acquiring the Wrexham Football Club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has purchased the ‘poshest’ house in the town for a whopping amount of 1.5 million pounds. According to media reports, the 46-year-old actor now owns a lavish four-bedroom property in the small Welsh village of Marford in North Wales, located around five miles away from the ground. Notably, at a time when the actor has become a star among the locals following his support for the town’s football club, people are now excited about his latest property purchase. Reynolds is soon expected to be joined by his wife Blake Lively along with their kids at the recent purchase.
“The most famous person from Marford is Tim Vincent from Blue Peter, so a Hollywood star is a step up! It might not be the Big Apple but the red carpet will be rolled out when Ryan comes to town,” the source added.
Meanwhile, the actor along with his family presently lives in his 4.3 million pound property in New York.
Ryan Reynolds purchasing Wrexham FC
Back in November 2020, the Deadpool actor along with his actor-friend Rob McElhenney purchased the ailing Wrexham Football Club, in a bid to promote the local club to the Football League. They have reportedly spent around 10 million pounds on reviving the club. Since then, the two have been contributing to transforming the Welsh team.
It is pertinent to note that the actor has brought along his wife and children multiple times to watch the team’s games. He once also shared how his wife Blake Lively was not convinced by his decision of purchasing the club, but eventually came on board.
