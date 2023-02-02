Known to be one of the nicest and coolest actors in Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds is quite a favourite among his fans, especially the youth. Thanks to the snarky and witty characters he often plays on the screen including the popular ‘Deadpool’, Ryan is quite a star. Interestingly, the actor recently visited Seneca College in Toronto where he met students, faculty members and had a great time interacting with all of them. A video of the actor giving a sweet surprise to a few journalism students has now gone viral and has been making rounds on the internet since then.

A user named Sid Seixeiro shared the clip where Ryan Reynolds can be seen hopping in the studio where a few students were working on a broadcast. Slipping in the socks of a journalist, the actor stood in front of the green screen and fluently read a news report from a teleprompter. At the end of the report, Reynolds concluded by saying, “I hope I didn’t ruin your entire broadcast.”

https://twitter.com/Sid_Seixeiro/status/1620879919357038592

The user, while appreciating the actor’s gesture wrote, “Two journalism students at Seneca College in Toronto on Wednesday were honing their craft in the studio. Ryan Reynolds, who was getting a tour of the school at the time, not only dropped by to say hello, but contributed to the broadcast. This guy’s amazing.”

While the students were amazed by his sweet participation, social media users also took to the comment section and showered the post with praises. On the other hand, the actor himself also tweeted his picture while posing against the ‘Seneca Proud’ poster. He wrote, “Thank you for the tour, Seneca College. Wish something like this existed when I was starting out. #SenecaProud.”

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1620829650049187840

The actor visited Seneca College to meet students, teachers and further took a tour of the labs, studios and classrooms, confirmed a college official as cited by The Toronto Star. Bill Hutchison, a journalism professor, also shared the video of the actor’s fun interaction with the students.

